Burnham-On-Sea singer Mollie Joan releasing her debut album with Princess Theatre concert

Local singer Mollie Joan has released her debut album Shy Child’s Lament, marking a major milestone in the career of the Burnham-On-Sea performer who first took to the stage as a shy four‑year‑old.

The album, recorded under the name Mollie and The Purple Peaches, features a collection of original songs inspired by her family life, personal challenges, and the difficulties she has overcome.

Mollie, who grew up in the area, began performing at community events to help tackle severe childhood shyness. She went on to achieve high‑level musical theatre grades and trained with Stagecoach Performing Arts before securing a place at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Her early talent led to a notable appearance in live theatre alongside Matt Lucas and David Walliams in Little Britain. During her school years, Mollie was diagnosed with dyscalculia, a condition that affects numerical processing. She says singing became her outlet and the one constant that helped her navigate the challenges it brought.

Mollie later spent time performing in Spain with a local band before returning to the UK, where she partnered with Horizon Recording Studio in Worle to produce her debut release.

Several tracks on the album draw on her close relationships, including songs inspired by her mother, her best friend, and the rescue dogs she brought home from Spain and Romania. She cites Kylie Minogue, Adele and Lady Gaga as key musical influences.

Alongside her creative work, Mollie holds a Performing Arts degree from Bath Spa University, having completed part of her studies at Weston College.

She now balances her music career with early‑morning shifts at a local supermaket, choosing hours that allow her afternoons to be dedicated to songwriting. She says the album’s title reflects her ongoing connection to her quieter nature, admitting she still feels like the “shy child” she once was.

Mollie hopes the album will be the first of many and aims to perform her music to wider audiences in the future.

Her show will be held at The Princess Theatre on Friday 19th June at 7:30pm, with tickets priced at £4.99 and available by clicking here.