Two Burnham-On-Sea Slimming World consultants have aimed to spread a little magic in the town centre by dressing as unicorns to promote the restart of their weight loss service.

Karen and Shell want to let residents know that Slimming World’s groups in Burnham are back up and running after the lockdowns with Covid-safe, socially-distanced sessions at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

The groups, which run on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings, have been open for a month, with members returning to shed their lockdown weight gains, and get the support of Karen and Shell.

Shell says: “I couldn’t be more proud of my Friday morning members, since coming back together, they’ve really thrown themselves into Food Optimising and I’m seeing new members losing an average of 5lb in their first week and almost all having lost half a stone within the first three weigh-ins – it’s incredibly inspiring!”

Karen and Shell are both New Consultants to the area but have over ten years’ experience between them. Contact Karen who runs the Thursday Evening Group on 07914648888 or Shell who runs the Friday Morning Group on 07975785669.

“We want to help people lose any excess weight they feel they are carrying and we have a special offer coming up just in time for the Summer Holidays where committing to six weeks of Slimming, we are giving members 6 weeks for the price of 5.”