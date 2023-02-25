A Burnham-On-Sea soapmaker has won a top national award for her unique range of vegan soaps.

Julie Dean, who runs Somerset Natural Soaps, has received the accolade at this month’s Vegan Beauty Awards.

Expert judges assessed several of her vegan soaps, body butters, and shampoo bars before awarding her the title of ‘best bath and body product.’

Julie, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a lovely surprise and wonderful recognition to win.“

“I sent in three of my best-selling vegan products which were then analysed by a dermatologist, an aromatherapist, a skincare specialist and a beauty therapist.”

“They were impressed at the quality of my vegan products which have no animal based ingredients – only vegetables.”

Julie added that she has just launched latest new product this week which is already proving popular – a vegan lip balm.

She also sells non-vegan soaps as well, including several featuring goats milk and local honey.

Julie is a regular stallholder at Burnham-On-Sea farmers market on the last Friday of each month.