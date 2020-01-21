Burnham-On-Sea’s Specsavers store is offering local people an Acute Community Eye-Care Service.

‘ACES’ is a free service available to all patients registered with a Somerset GP – it is designed for the assessment and treatment of recently occurring medical eye conditions.

This caters specifically for dry eyes and other minor eye problems, with patients being able to be seen at the store rather than going to A&E. Local opticians in Somerset offering the service are listed here and more details about what’s included are here.

The service is provided by local optometrists with the specialist knowledge and skills to carry out the work.

If the patient has an eye condition that is being regularly monitored by their optometrist or the hospital eye service, this will not be covered by ACES; for example: cataracts or glaucoma. The service does not replace routine eye examination, eye tests or prescriptions for spectacles.

To find out more or book your next appointment see www.specsavers.co.uk.