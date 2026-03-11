Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower show set to be held this Saturday

Hundreds of colourful Spring flowers will go on show when Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society holds its annual Spring Flower Show on Saturday (March 14th).

As well as exhibits of seasonal daffodils and flowering bulbs and plants, there will also be amateur photography, floral art, domestic and junior classes.

The event takes place in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2-4.30pm when all will be welcome.

Admittance will be free of charge. There will also be refreshments, perennial plants, bulbs and more for sale.

Entries are now open to residents wishing to take part. Entry forms must be submitted by 8.00pm on the Wednesday before the show.

Entry forms are available from Bert Sone, Show Secretary, 34 Charlestone Road, Burnham or by calling 01278 787465.

Organisers remind the public that no entries will be accepted on the day of the show, so early submission is essential.