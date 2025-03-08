Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show set to return to community centre today

Hundreds of colourful Spring flowers will go on show when Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society holds its annual Spring Flower Show today, Saturday March 8th.

As well as exhibits of seasonal daffodils and flowering bulbs and plants, there will also be amateur photography, floral art, domestic and junior classes.

The event takes place in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2-5pm when all will be welcome.

Admittance will be free of charge. There will also be refreshments, perennial plants, bulbs and more for sale.