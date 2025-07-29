15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea street artist unveils colourful new artwork

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

This striking new artwork by renowned Burnham-On-Sea street artist Damian Nicholson has just been unveiled in Weston-super-Mare.

Titled “We’re In This Together,” the piece was created over the weekend and spans three impressive 8×4 marine ply boards.

Painted live during Weston Walls, a spray jam event that’s part of the celebrated Upfest street art festival, Damian says the work “takes spectators on a journey through the interconnectedness of bees, flowers, and the human race.”

The mural is now on public display in the Italian Gardens in Weston throughout the summer holidays.

Damian joined a lineup of acclaimed street artists for the event, sharing space with other creative powerhouses many of whom have previously left their mark on Burnham’s vibrant street art scene.

Prints of “We’re In This Together” will soon be available for purchase, and Damian is currently taking commissions for original custom artworks.

