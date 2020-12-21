Residents in a Burnham-On-Sea street have created 24 advent displays in their front windows as part of a unique Christmas display.

The residents in Links Close, Burnham have worked together to create the very special festive displays.

Rev’d Jo Healey, Assistant Curate, Benefice of Berrow and Brean, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had the realisation that there are 24 houses in the Close and sent round a letter to see if people would be interested in decorating a window on their house’s number day in December and they’ve gone with it!”

She adds: “It’s been great to see the creativity of what people have come up with and it does bring a sense of unity and community in these times of separation and distancing.”

“It’s definitely not an ‘event’ on the lines of the lights in Trinity Close of previous years or St Thomas’ Street Advent windows in Wells.”

“It’s just a bit of fun and festive cheer between neighbours, but I think that’s something we’ve all come to value more in these challenging times.”