A Burnham-On-Sea student has been presented a top award by Weston College.

Sam Ashton has been named Weston College’s Business & Tourism Student of the Year during a prestigious ceremony at The Winter Gardens Pavillion.

The college teaches over 30,000 students a year and is regarded as one of the top further education colleges in the country.

Sam proudly receiving his award from the Chair of the Governors, Andrew Leighton-Price, as pictured here.

He is currently at The University of Plymouth studying for a BSc (Hon) Event Management degree and continues to be a volunteer at Burnham community group BIARS, which runs the town’s seafront tourist information centre, when he is home in Burnham.

Ian Jefferies, manager at the centre, says all the volunteers are “very proud” of Sam and that he continues to be a “very valued member of the team.”