Burnham-On-Sea student aims to row 70 miles to support Sea Cadets

A determined Burnham-On-Sea youngster has set himself a fundraising challenge — rowing 70 miles indoors in just 31 days to raise money for the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets.

11-year-old Aidan Hall, a student at Kings Academy, is aiming to raise £700 by completing the virtual rowing feat. His challenge is already attracting local attention and support, with donations being collected via his JustGiving page.

Aidan is no stranger to fundraising. At the age of just 8, during the COVID lockdowns, he cycled 200km in 31 days for the NSPCC, raising over £1,200 for Childline. Since then, he has continued to dedicate his time and energy to helping others. Alongside his peers, he has organised sponsored swims and cycles, raising over £3,000 for the Sea Cadets. He also regularly supports the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

His school recently praised his efforts, saying:

“Aidan has been fundraising since 2020 when he rode 200km in 31 days for the NSPCC during COVID at the age of 8. He has more recently organised fundraising events to raise funds for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets with his peers including a sponsored cycle and a sponsored swim raising over £3000 as a team. Not only for his unit, but Aidan and his peers help the Royal British Legion raise awareness and funds during the poppy appeals for Remembrance Day. Well Aidan has decided to do it again and has chosen to row across the world ‘virtually’ and row 70 miles in 31 days. What a fantastic achievement, well done!”

Aidan’s parents, Victoria and Tony Hall, say they hope his story will inspire other young people to step out of their comfort zones, take on challenges, and support local youth organisations.

Donations to Aidan’s rowing challenge can be made at: www.justgiving.com/page/rowacrosstheworld

If anyone is interested in finding out more about Burnham-On-Sea and Highbriudge Sea Cadets, which youngsters can join between 10 – 18 years of age, please email info@bhseacadets.org