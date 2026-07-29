Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy launches summer of family pool fun

Families in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to dive into daily summer fun as Burnham Swim and Sports Academy launches its popular Family Fun ’n’ Floats sessions, offering non‑stop pool entertainment throughout the school holidays.

The academy is running the sessions every day of the week, giving youngsters and parents the chance to cool off, stay active and enjoy a lively mix of floats and pool play.

Staff say the sessions are designed for all ages and are already proving a hit with families looking for something local, energetic and affordable during the warmer weather.

With places limited for each session, the centre is encouraging families to check the timetable online and book ahead to secure their spot. The full swimming timetable is available on the academy’s website, and bookings can be made directly through the online portal.

The team says the daily sessions are a great way to keep children active over the holidays while offering a fun way for families to spend time together in the water.