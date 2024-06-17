14.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 18, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy to hold special open day
News

Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy to hold special open day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy

Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy is holding a special open day this month for local residents to experience its facilities.

The event will be held on 23rd June from 10am-3pm at the centre in Berrow Road, Burnham, with all the activities free of charge.

“It’s going to be a free event open to everyone and we would like as many people to benefit as possible, showing that it’s not only offering top-class swimming teaching for children, but adults too, with a wide range of dry-side activities for adults,” says spokesperson Jenny Parfitt.

“On offer will be Wizard Water Polo, Swimming Assessments, a Parent and Baby Class, Rookie Lifeguard, Aqua Aerobics, and an open fun and floats session.”

“Dry side there will be gym circuits, Spinning, Yoga, Zumba, HIIT (High impact interval training), Core and stretch and Roller Skating plus the sauna to try.”

