Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy open day draws big turnout

Burnham Swim and Sports Academy says it was delighted to welcome a steady flow of visitors through its doors during its open day last weekend, with families, swimmers and fitness enthusiasts taking advantage of special offers and free activities.

A spokesperson said the day had been “fantastic”, with many residents making the most of heavily discounted swimming lessons and gym memberships.

Numerous children took part in free swim assessments, while others joined in gym‑based activities and received one‑to‑one advice from instructors throughout the day.

The Brent Knoll Guides proved a popular addition, running craft and activity sessions that were busy from start to finish. The Academy Swim Team also hit its fundraising targets, completing its sponsored challenge to “swim the Channel” and cycle the distance between Cotswold League venues.

The academy also thanked the local businesses who supported the event, including Nommees, Lynnsey’s Bakes, Designada Face Paints, Beyond Skate and Weston Entertainments.