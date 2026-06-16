Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy to host full day of free activities at Saturday open day

Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy will be throwing open its doors on Saturday 20th June for a packed open day running from 9am to 4pm, offering free activities, family entertainment and water‑safety awareness sessions.

The academy says this year’s event will support Drowning Prevention Week, with the Burnham Academy Swim Team completing sponsored swim and spin‑bike challenges throughout the day to raise awareness and funds. A local RNLI’s local water safety officer will also be on site during the morning to talk to families about staying safe around the coast.

Visitors will be able to take part in a wide range of free taster sessions. Swimming lesson assessments will run during the morning from 9am–12pm, alongside lane swimming and fun‑and‑float sessions, which can be booked online. The pool timetable continues into the afternoon with sessions at 1pm–1.45pm, 1.50pm–2.30pm, 2.30pm–3.10pm, 3.10pm–3.50pm and 3.50pm–4.30pm.

A full programme of classes will also be available, including Tai Chi with Tracey from 9.15am–10am and Body Conditioning with Paul from 10.15am–11am. Children’s roller skating with Andrew Rose will run from 12pm–12.30pm, 12.30pm–1pm, 1pm–1.30pm and 1.30pm–2pm.

The gym will be open from 9am–4pm, with supported sessions from Louis available between 9am–1pm, and the sauna will also be open all day.

Families can enjoy crafts and activities with the Brent Knoll Guides, face painting from Designada Balloons, and a bouncy castle and slide supplied by Western Entertainments. Children’s roller skating will be provided by Beyondskate, and Zoggs swimwear offers will be available throughout the day.

Local businesses including Nommees, Berrow Garage and Dans Vehicle Solutions will be attending, with others represented through leaflets and business cards.

The academy says it hopes the community will come along, try something new and enjoy a lively day celebrating fitness, fun and water safety.