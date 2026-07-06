Burnham-On-Sea swimmer shines with top results at British Masters championships

Burnham-On-Sea swimmer Micaela Morris is celebrating an outstanding haul of medals after a superb weekend at the British Masters Swimming Championships in Aberdeen.

Micaela, a dedicated Master Swimmer with Burnham Swim and Sports Academy, returned home with one Gold and four Silver medals, cementing her place among the UK’s top Masters competitors.

Her Gold came in the 50m Backstroke, a race she has long been known for, while her Silver medals were earned in the 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke, 200m Freestyle, and 800m Freestyle.

Alongside her medal success, Micaela also smashed four Welsh Masters Records, adding an extra layer of achievement to an already remarkable championship campaign.

Each record-breaking swim marked a milestone in her continued rise through the Masters ranks, and her club says her determination and consistency are inspiring swimmers of all ages.

Her season is far from over. Micaela now turns her focus to the European Championships in Bratislava this August, where she will compete against the continent’s strongest Masters swimmers.

The Academy says her preparations are already well underway, with coaches confident she will carry her Aberdeen momentum into the international arena.

“A massive congratulations to Micaela and good luck for the Europeans,” says a spokesperson for Burnham Swim and Sports Academy.