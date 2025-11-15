Burnham-On-Sea swimmer takes on 10K challenge in memory of grandmother

A young Burnham-On-Sea swimmer is making waves this month as he takes on a 10K swimming challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Madox Winder is swimming throughout November in memory of his grandmother Kim, who passed away from cancer two years ago.

A retired swimming coach and one of Madox’s biggest supporters, Kim sadly passed before she could see him win the 50m and 100m County Backstroke Championships for his age group earlier this year.

So far, Madox has raised an impressive £950—far surpassing his original target of £100—and hopes to raise even more to support vital cancer research.

He said: “I miss my grandmother dearly, and she’ll always hold a special place in my heart. This challenge is my way of honouring her and helping others affected by cancer.”

Madox’s efforts have been widely praised by the local community, and donations can be made via https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/madoxs-giving-page

Madox has Olympic ambitions, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this year.