Burnham-On-Sea swimmer with Olympics ambitions strikes gold twice at county championships

A young Burnham-On-Sea swimmer who one day hopes to take part in the Olympics has struck gold at the Somerset County Swimming Championships.

Local swimming enthusiast Madox Winder, 10, competed in the championships against swimmers from across the area.

He is now Double County Champion in the 50m Backstroke and 100m Backstroke after winning Gold Medals in both finals.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here on Madox last summer when he shared his Olympic aspirations.

Nicola Winder says: “The 100m Backstroke Finals was an incredibly close race with 13 hundredths of a second between 1st and 2nd place, and he completed the race in 1:26.44.

“He continues to strive and challenge himself towards his Olympic dream. He was just 1 to 2 seconds off Regional Swimming entry times with the backstroke and he hopes to achieve this next year, taking him one step closer.

“Academy Swim Team Burnham continues to provide him an inclusive and understanding atmosphere, taking into account his neurodiversity. This support and care helps him to compete within this challenging environment.”