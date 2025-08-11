Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club celebrates record breaking year

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club is marking a successful year of achievements, following its 50th anniversary celebrations at the end of last year.

This year has seen standout performances from rising stars George Webber (14) and Marcus Payne (16), who both qualified for the Southwest Regionals in Plymouth in May.

The duo also smashed several long-standing club records, showcasing their competitive edge and dedication to the sport.

Millie Lodge (16) added to the club’s success by setting impressive new long-distance records, while swimmers including Connor Hooper, Eliza French, Caspar Payne, and Fillip Faltyn took on multiple events at galas, often racing older competitors and securing top-three finishes.

The club’s youngest swimmers, some just 9 years old, made their debut at open meets this year, cheered on by their poolside mascot Seawolf — a lively character designed by William Evans that’s quickly become a club favourite.

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club also retained its top spot in Somerset ASA’s rankings for volunteer support, thanks to the tireless efforts of Kelly Podbury and Daisy Clarke.

Eleven-year-old Nell Burge made a notable contribution, even taking on loudspeaker announcements at Millfield Pool.

The club paid tribute to long-time swimmer and volunteer Jess Duncan, who heads off to university this year after years of dedication and leadership.

Volunteers including Adele Lemin, Matilda Huggins, Lauren Sinclaire, Lola Carleton, Edie Boxley, Kyla Clark, Grace Baker, and George Webber have all played key roles in the club’s success.

Adult swimmers also made waves in Masters Events, with Coach Andrew Burge, Ben Jones, and Alicia Hooper — often seen poolside officiating — achieving strong results and inspiring younger members.

In a special honour, Kelly and Mark Podbury were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May, pictured above, recognising their unwavering commitment to the club and its community.

Looking ahead, the club is excited to host its first licensed ‘Fast 5’ open meet next June at Hutton Moor, with more details to be announced soon. New swimmers are always welcome, and free trial information can be found at burnhamonseaswimmingclub.co.uk.