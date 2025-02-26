Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club celebrates success at leading county competition

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club is celebrating success at a leading competition at Millfield Pool which saw swimmers from across Somerset taking part.

The Burnham swimmers compete in Somerset Amateur Swimming Association’s counties event.

“The club has had an increasing number of swimmers achieving the qualifying times to compete this year,” says a spokesperson.

“One of the younger swimmers, Connor Hooper, made it through to the finals after competing in the heats at counties for the first time.”

“Some of the older swimmers also made it through with impressive times in their heats including Pip Thomson and Issac Burge who made it onto the finals reserve list after only being able to train two hours a week due to their GCSEs and other commitments.”

“In total the club had 12 swimmers qualify which included Lilly Hooper, Connor Hooper, Pip Thomson, Issac Burge, Lottie Chambers, Tilly Huggins, Poppy Quick, Gethin Hodgson, Marcus Payne, Caspar Payne, Harlie Kershaw and Leo Steed.”

“The club have had two swimmers Marcus Payne and George Webber achieve various club records and regional times again this year. George has regional times for 50m and 100m breaststroke and Marcus in 50m fly – a super achievement and effort from both boys. They will swim in the regional heats in a few months time.”

Coach Andrew Burge and Club official Alicia Hooper also competed last weekend themselves in the Royal Navy Masters at Millfield, a great example to the younger swimmers!

The club is proud to have been awarded first place out of 22 clubs for volunteers per swimmer at Somerset Counties by Somerset ASA, which is a special achievement given the size of the club. The youngest volunteer is Nell Burge, aged 10 years.

The club also takes part in a number of galas through the year which allow all swimmers to participate and gain experience in a competitive environment.

Pictured: Top@ Connor Hooper, George Webber, Issac Burge, Pip Thomson and Marcus Payne; and above: Andrew Burge and Alicia Hooper