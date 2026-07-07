Burnham‑On‑Sea Swimming Club celebrates victory after winning Four Seasons Summer Gala

Burnham‑On‑Sea Swimming Club is celebrating a standout achievement after winning the Four Seasons Swimming Gala ‘Summer Round’ on Saturday 4th July — marking their first victory in the series for around six years and capping off a year of huge progress for the club’s young swimmers.

The Four Seasons Gala is made up of four competitive events for swimmers aged 13 and under, with teams from across Somerset and Bristol taking part. Burnham finished fourth overall last year, but this season’s steady improvement culminated in a well‑deserved win in the final round of the series.

Despite being one of the smaller clubs involved — and often training with less pool time than many of their competitors — Burnham‑On‑Sea delivered an exceptional performance at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre in Weston‑super‑Mare, where the gala was hosted by Bridgwater Swimming Club.

The final points saw Burnham‑On‑Sea finish on 231, narrowly ahead of Weston‑super‑Mare on 227, followed by Backwell on 178, Bridgwater on 166, Clevedon on 160 and Cheddar on 81.

There were 21 first‑place finishes across the team, including strong individual swims, impressive Girls and Boys U10 and U11 relay wins, and a superb victory in the 8×1 Cannon — a highlight of the evening.

The team rounded off their success in true celebratory style, with every swimmer jumping into the pool together after the final results were announced.

The club says the win reflects the dedication of its young swimmers, coaches and volunteers, and marks an exciting step forward as they continue building momentum for the year ahead.