Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club hosts its first major Super-6 open meet

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club made a splash at the weekend as they hosted their first-ever Super 6 event at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on Saturday 27th June — a landmark moment for the volunteer‑run club, now in its 51st year.

The meet drew an impressive 11 swimming clubs from across the county, creating a packed programme of 768 swims and 100 heats. The atmosphere was electric from the first race to the last, with swimmers, coaches, families and volunteers filling the venue with energy and support.

Club volunteers turned out in record numbers, the highest the club has ever seen for an event. For a club entirely run by volunteers, organisers said the turnout was a testament to the dedication and community spirit that has kept Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club thriving for more than half a century.

The home swimmers rose to the occasion with a string of standout performances. Multiple medals were won throughout the day, personal bests tumbled across all age groups, and several long‑standing club records were broken. A number of swimmers also achieved coveted county times, securing qualification for the ASA Somerset County Championships at Millfield.

Among the headline achievements, 15‑year‑old George Webber set a new open 50m breaststroke club record, while senior squad swimmer Marcus Payne delivered a remarkable haul of four new records — beating his own times in the 100IM, 50 fly, 50 back and 100 free.

Clevedon Swimming Club finished as the top visiting club, with Burnham-On-Sea proudly taking second place overall.

The event also enjoyed strong support from local businesses. Wyvern Swimwear ran a popular pop‑up shop, Unity Holidays generously sponsored the medals, and Mendip Activity Centre contributed to a well‑supported raffle with a donated prize.

Following the success of the Super 6, Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club says it hopes to host similar events in the future, building on the momentum and enthusiasm shown by swimmers and volunteers alike.

Those interested in learning more about the club or getting involved can visit burnhamonseaswimmimgclub.co.uk.