Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this week.

The club, formed in 1974, is holding an extra special annual club presentation at Lakeside to celebrate this milestone year.

”On Friday 29th November, we will be holding an extra special annual club presentation evening at Lakeside to celebrate this milestone year,” says a spokesperson.

“We are hoping that any past members will join us on the evening from 8pm to share in the memories of the club over the years.”