Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club to host first-ever ‘Super Six Open Meet’ this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club will be hosting their first-ever Super Six Open Meet at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday 27th June from 1pm.

The event attracts swimmers from across the county for what promises to be an exciting afternoon of racing, team spirit and club pride. For Burnham, it marks a major milestone — the first competition of its kind the club has hosted in its 51‑year history.

Organisers say the meet will offer a lively atmosphere for competitors and spectators alike, with a packed programme of races and several opportunities for swimmers to take home prizes.

Trophies will be awarded to the top‑scoring club, while the highest‑scoring boy and girl will also receive special awards. Hot heat prizes and a fun skins event during the break will add to the excitement.

There will also be a range of raffle prizes up for grabs throughout the afternoon.

The club has confirmed that Wyven Swimwear will be attending with a pop‑up shop selling swimwear and apparel, giving swimmers and supporters the chance to stock up on kit. Unity Somerset Holidays is kindly sponsoring the medals for the event.

Anyone interested in entering or finding out more can visit the Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club’s website for details.