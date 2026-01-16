Burnham-On-Sea swimming pool launches new disability swimming lessons

Burnham-On-Sea’s Swim & Sports Academy has launched a brand‑new programme of disability swimming lessons, expanding its commitment to inclusive activities for the local community.

The centre in Burnham’s Berrow Road says it is introducing the sessions following the qualification of one of its experienced instructors, Nic Hazelton, who has recently gained the STA Award in Aquatics – Teaching Disability Swimming.

The new accreditation enables her to deliver tailored lessons for swimmers with a wide range of physical disabilities, health conditions, impairments, or reduced mobility.

Jenny Parfitt, a spokesperson for the Academy, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the new sessions mark “an important step in making swimming more accessible to everyone in our area,” adding that the team is passionate about ensuring local residents have opportunities to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of being in the water.

The lessons will be available as both one‑to‑one and group sessions, and are open to children and adults.

To help families and individuals try the new programme, the Academy is offering free trial sessions. Anyone interested in booking or finding out more can call 01278 785909 or visit the Swim & Sports Academy on Berrow Road.