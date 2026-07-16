Burnham-On-Sea tattoo artist wins top prize at national dinosaur‑themed convention

Burnham-On-Sea tattoo artist Dan Lewis is celebrating this week after winning a top award at a major national convention in Rotherham.

Dan, who runs New Beginnings tattoo studio in College Street, took part in the two‑day Dino Tattoo Convention held at the Magna Science Museum last weekend, where more than 200 artists gathered for competitions, live entertainment and a full dinosaur theme.

Dan entered the Neo‑traditional category with a striking dinosaur design and was thrilled to learn he had taken first place.

He says he was “utterly surprised and delighted” to win such a prestigious award, especially after discovering he had beaten one of the country’s leading neo‑traditional artists in the competition.

The event is one of several on the tattoo circuit that Dan is attending this year as he continues to build his reputation in the industry.

His next stop will be Manchester in August, where he hopes to continue his run of success and further raise Burnham-On-Sea’s profile in the tattoo world.