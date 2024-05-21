Burnham-On-Sea taxi firms welcome first increase in fares since 2019 to meet rising costs

Burnham-On-Sea taxi operators have welcomed an increase in local fares which they say will help them meet the rising costs of running their services.

The first rise in fares since 2019 was recently approved by Somerset Council’s Executive and has come into effect this week.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Dave Regan, owner of Saints Taxi’s, pictured, says: “I believe proprietors are welcoming this increase as our costs for servicing and maintaining vehicles has increased significantly since the last fare increase in May 2019.”

“Since the last increase, Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area has seen a total of five Burnham-On-Sea taxi firms ceasing operating with a loss of 12 vehicles.”

“However, I am conscious that people are feeling the pinch due to the cost-of-living crisis, and, for many of our customers, taxis are not a luxury, rather a necessity because public transport is limited and unreliable.”

“Somerset Council’s Executive had a difficult task. The County had 5 different tariffs, and it was inevitable that the rates charged across the County would need to be aligned.”

“Previously, the starting rate set by Sedgemoor was £3 and the charge for a one-mile journey £5. Under the new tariff, the starting flag – which covers the first mile – will be £4.60; the increase will only really be noticed on journeys over a mile and will be minimal for local journeys.”

“There was a request from many operators regarding a ‘booking fee’ for certain in-district journeys. The previous Sedgemoor tariff allowed companies to charge a booking fee of up to £20 to cover ‘dead mileage’.”

“For example, if somebody needed to get from Blackford to Wedmore, it would not be financially viable for a taxi to travel from Burnham to Blackford to collect the passenger and take them on to Wedmore.”

“As we move into the holiday season, the removal of the booking fee will have a significant impact on visitors who wish to travel from say, Unity Farm to Animal Farm. It just will not happen.”

“The increase will not be implemented immediately. The meters require programming with the updated software; therefore it may be a week or two before the new rates are charged.”

Dave says that local companies have seen a number of rising costs since the last fares increase five years ago. Fuel, maintenance and vehicles insurance have all risen. “As an example, a tyre for my larger vehicles cost £70 in 2019, and they’re now £110,” he says.

New taxi and private hire charges:

The following maximum taxi fees were approved by Somerset Council’s Executive on May 8th and came into effect from May 20th:

Standard tariff:

£4.60 first mile

30p for each completed 1/10th of a mile or part thereof

Waiting time:

£1 per each completed two minutes

Non-standard tariffs (one per fare):

+50% Mon-Fri between 10pm and 7am

+50% Saturdays and Sundays all day

+50% In excess of four passengers Mon-Fri between 7am and 10pm

+100% In excess of four passengers Mon-Fri between 10pm and 7am

+100% Saturdays and Sundays all day

+100% Public and Bank Holidays inc. Christmas Day

+100% Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 6pm-Midnight

Extras: Soiling charge £100. Full recharge: toll/clean air zone charges

Previous taxi and private hire charges:

Old taxi fares that came into effect in May 2019: For the first 600m or part thereof £3.00; Additional distance above 600m 20p per 140m; Waiting rate of 20p per 40 seconds. Extras: Bank / Public Holidays (all day), and from 6pm Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 7am the following day. Additional 100% of proper fare; Nightwork (11.00pm to 07.00am), and all day Sunday additional 50% of proper fare; All journeys with 5 or more passengers – at all times additional 50% of total fare; Luggage 20p per item; Soiling Charge £100 maximum; Tolls and congestion charges may be passed on to the hirer; Booking Fee up to a maximum of £20 may be added to the proper fare where a hackney vehicle is used for Private Hire use within the district.