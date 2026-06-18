Burnham-On-Sea tech specialist launches new local cyber security service

A Burnham-On-Sea cyber security specialist has launched a new business aimed at helping organisations across the region strengthen their digital security and make better use of technology.

Tony Morledge, from Lympsham near Burnham-On-Sea, has set up Tony Morledge IT Services, offering practical IT support, cyber security guidance and network consultancy to businesses, charities and home users throughout Somerset and the wider South West.

He says the idea for the business came after noticing a growing need for accessible, affordable support among organisations struggling to keep up with modern technology and rising online threats.

The launch comes as cyber attacks continue to pose a significant risk to organisations of all sizes, with the UK Government’s latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey reporting that 43% of UK businesses experienced a cyber breach or attack in the past year.

Tony, who has more than 30 years’ experience in IT and technology, says many smaller organisations underestimate how vulnerable they can be.

“Many business owners are surprised to learn just how common cyber attacks have become and how vulnerable even smaller organisations can be,” he said. “Smaller businesses are often particularly vulnerable because they may not have dedicated IT support or formal cyber security procedures in place.”

”My aim is to provide straightforward, practical advice that helps people improve their security, understand their technology and reduce risk without unnecessary jargon or expensive solutions.”

Tony is a qualified Cyber Essentials Assessor with extensive experience across networking, infrastructure, cyber security, systems support and troubleshooting. He has worked in education, business and technical environments, helping organisations protect sensitive data, improve their networks and resolve day‑to‑day IT challenges.

He says the new business is designed to offer flexible, tailored support to suit the needs of each client, whether they require ongoing assistance or help with a one‑off issue. Services include IT support, Wi‑Fi and networking help, cyber security reviews, network audits, Cyber Essentials guidance, technology planning and PC and device support.

Tony added: “Technology should help people work more efficiently and confidently, not create frustration or uncertainty. Whether it’s improving a home Wi‑Fi network, reviewing cyber security arrangements or helping a business understand its IT infrastructure, I enjoy finding practical solutions that make a real difference. Good cyber security doesn’t have to be complicated. Small changes can often make a significant difference.”

Tony Morledge IT Services is now working with clients across Somerset and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.tonymorledgeit.co.uk.