Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 31, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea teen charged after moped fails to stop for Police

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police on M5 motorway

A 19-year-old man from Burnham-On-Sea is set to appear in court after being charged with several driving offences following an incident near Bridgwater.

It follows an incident on the A38 at Dunball shortly before 4.30pm on Boxing Day when a moped reportedly failed to stop for a police officer.

A Police spokesman says: “Oakley Coffey-Noon, of Burnham-On-Sea, has been charged with taking a motor vehicle (a moped) without consent, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for the police, driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.”

He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23rd January.

