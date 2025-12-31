Burnham-On-Sea teen charged after moped fails to stop for Police

A 19-year-old man from Burnham-On-Sea is set to appear in court after being charged with several driving offences following an incident near Bridgwater.

It follows an incident on the A38 at Dunball shortly before 4.30pm on Boxing Day when a moped reportedly failed to stop for a police officer.

A Police spokesman says: “Oakley Coffey-Noon, of Burnham-On-Sea, has been charged with taking a motor vehicle (a moped) without consent, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for the police, driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.”

He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23rd January.