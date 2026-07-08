Burnham-On-Sea teenage archery enthusiast hits the target as she lands fifth county crown

Local teenager Liv Morledge has added another remarkable chapter to her fast‑rising archery career after retaining her Somerset County Championship title for the fifth year in a row and then winning a national bronze medal at the Archery GB Junior National Outdoor Championships.

The 17‑year‑old, who shoots for Burnham Company of Archers, was crowned Somerset County Champion earlier this summer with a personal best score that saw her finish as the highest‑scoring female recurve archer of the day. It marked her fifth consecutive county triumph and underlined her growing reputation as one of the country’s most promising young talents.

Her success continued at the two‑day Junior National Outdoor Championships, where she faced one of the strongest fields in the competition. Liv lined up against 22 of the UK’s leading Under‑18 female recurve archers and produced two outstanding performances, finishing fourth on day one before returning to claim bronze on day two — again shooting personal bests on both days.

The achievements extend an already impressive sporting journey. Liv has previously won a national silver medal, earned international selection to represent Scotland, and was named Sporting Achievement winner at the 2025 Pride of Somerset Youth Awards.

Speaking after her latest success, Liv said the standard of competition had been “incredibly high” and that every arrow had mattered. She said finishing fourth and then returning to win bronze meant a great deal, adding that she was proud to see her hard work and preparation paying off and excited for what the rest of the season may bring.

Away from competition, Liv also volunteers with Archery GB’s media team, helping to capture photography and video content at National Tour events. Earlier this year she supported coverage at the National Tour Stage in Surrey, showcasing one of the country’s premier archery competitions.

Behind her progress is a team of family, coaches and sponsors who have supported her development both on and off the shooting line. Her principal sponsor, DHA Fire Stopping in Weston‑super‑Mare, has provided vital financial backing to help her travel, train and compete at major events across the UK. She also receives specialist equipment and technical support from Wales Archery and SSA Archery.

For the past two years Liv has also been supported by Sarah Coward, founder of Your Best Mind Hypnotherapy in Clevedon, who has worked with her to build confidence, focus and resilience under pressure.

Liv said she was “incredibly grateful” to everyone who has supported her journey, including DHA Fire Stopping, Morledge & Co., Wales Archery, SSA Archery and Your Best Mind, along with her coaches, Burnham Company of Archers, Archery GB, volunteers, event organisers and her family.

With five consecutive county titles, national medals, international honours and a growing role supporting the sport through her volunteer work, Liv continues to establish herself as one of Somerset’s brightest young sporting talents as she looks ahead to future national and international competitions.