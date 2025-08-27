Burnham-On-Sea teenager Lottie Fear wins gold at British Water Ski Nationals

A talented young water skier from Burnham-On-Sea has brought home gold after a standout performance at this year’s British Water Ski Nationals.

Lottie Fear, aged 14 and a student at Kings of Wessex School, clinched first place in the Under 14’s slalom category at the prestigious event held in Gosfield, Essex.

Lottie’s journey began at just three years old, when she first took to the water with her family at the Cotswold Water Ski Club in Cirencester.

Alongside her twin sister Grace, she quickly developed a passion for the sport and has since become a regular competitor in the Cotswold Water Ski Series.

Her dedication and hard work paid off this season, with strong performances across multiple events securing her place at the Nationals.

Speaking after her win, Lottie said she was “thrilled” with the result and is already looking ahead to next year, when she plans to move up to the Under 17’s category.

She has also been invited to train with some of the UK’s top junior skiers—an exciting opportunity for the rising star.

A spokesperson for the Cotswold Water Ski Club said: “We’re incredibly proud of Lottie’s achievement. She’s a fantastic role model for young skiers and has a bright future ahead.”