A Burnham-On-Sea teenager has been selected to run for England at a top athletics event in Italy this month.

Dan Mayhew, 18, will be running a 10km road race near Venice on September 17th wearing his country’s team vest.

“I’m really pleased and honoured to have been selected to represent the country in the under 20s race,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

His running coach Simon Prior, who has trained Dan since he was 13, says: “He is a really great runner and everyone wishes up lots of luck and success in Italty.”

Dan, a former King Alfred School student, has been selected after competing in a 5km race in Cardiff where he represented the Midlands and finished in a time of 14:36. He also did expectionally well in a 3km England Schools race representing Somerset where he finished sixth in the whole of England.