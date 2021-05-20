Freddie Triggol

A Burnham-On-Sea teenager hopes to raise raised hundreds of pounds for a local hospice by completing a 10-walking challenge.

Freddie Triggol, 13, who attends King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, has been a keen walker throughout the lockdowns of the past year, enjoying walks with his dad.

Freddie says he wanted to set himself a challenge whilst raising money to help others and has decided to take part in the West Mendip Way 10-mile challenge on June 6th, a longer walk than he has ever done before.

“We decided as a family to support Weston Hospice after losing some very special people. The dedication of the staff working in all aspects of a hospice is outstanding.”

“I wanted to do the West Mendip 10-mile challenge to help support a great cause. I would like to raise as much as I can to support them.”

Click here for his fundraising page

 

 
