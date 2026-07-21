Burnham-On-Sea tennis club sees strong men’s league season as summer events continue

Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea has rounded off a busy summer of competition with a strong set of results across its seven men’s teams in the North Somerset Tennis League, with three sides earning promotion and the E Team crowned champions of Division 9.

The A Team finished third in Division 1, while the B Team secured fourth place in Division 3. The C Team claimed second in Division 6 and earned promotion, with the D Team taking fourth in Division 7.

The E Team topped Division 9 to become champions and secure promotion, and in Division 10 the F Team finished fourth while the G Team took second place and also moved up a division.

Individual performances were equally impressive, with the club’s number‑one players recording strong win‑loss records across the season. Harry Burrow led the A Team with a 12–4 tally, Ned Lawton posted 10–3 for the B Team, and Phil Hodgson delivered 11–3 for the C Team. John Barrington finished 8–12 for the D Team, Paul Carter matched Burrow’s 12–4 for the E Team, and Sam Cole recorded 9–5 for the F Team. The G Team shared top billing between Isaac Ellis‑Howard and Darrel Gayfer, who together produced a 9–5 record.

Club Captain Sam Goodhew thanked all players who represented Avenue throughout the summer and said he is already looking forward to the Winter League Mixed Doubles, which usually begins in September. Results for the ladies’ teams will be published once their final matches are complete.

With the summer league now finished, members can continue competitive play through the club’s singles ladder. Those wishing to sign up can contact Sam at the club on 01278 782758, via Facebook, or through the club website. Men’s practice nights run on Mondays from 6pm and ladies’ practice on Tuesdays from 6pm, with new players always welcome.

The club has also hosted a packed programme of county and club tournaments, attracting talented players and enthusiastic spectators. Events continue throughout August and September, including junior competitions, the annual Grade 3 Burnham‑on‑Sea Open, the Somerset County Championships, and the Club Championships final, where a BBQ is planned.

Avenue Tennis Club operates an annual membership scheme offering access to floodlit astro‑turf and hard courts, a well‑equipped clubhouse and bar, discounted coaching, social events, and advance court booking. Prospective players can book courts via the LTA Clubmark system to try out the facilities.

Coaching for juniors and adults is led by Head Coach Tim Seymour, who offers group sessions, private lessons, cardio tennis and holiday camps both at Avenue and nearby venues. Pickleball sessions have also grown in popularity, with organised play on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

Junior members can enjoy free Friday night tennis sessions run by LTA coaches Vinny Duddy and Megan Rundle, with age‑group sessions running from 5pm to 8pm. The club also hosts a popular Wednesday supper evening, offering a wide selection of food and a friendly social atmosphere.

The clubhouse and bar are available for private hire through committee member Dianne Kilmartin, and the club continues to welcome new members and visitors keen to enjoy what it proudly describes as “more than just a tennis club.”

If you’d like to explore the club’s upcoming fixtures, see the website you can look at tournament listings or learn more about membership options.