Burnham-On-Sea Tennis Club ladies celebrate title wins and promotions in strong summer season

Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club’s ladies teams are celebrating a hugely successful North Somerset Tennis League campaign, with three of the club’s four sides finishing in the top two of their divisions and securing titles or promotion.

The results cap what has been one of the strongest seasons in recent years for the Burnham-On-Sea club, with players and coaches praising the depth of talent now coming through.

The Avenue A team once again proved dominant in Division 1, finishing as champions for a second consecutive year. They secured the title by an impressive eleven‑point margin, losing only one match all season. The B team also enjoyed a superb run, topping Division 5 and earning promotion after edging out Backwell B in a tightly contested league.

The C team added to the club’s success story, finishing second in Division 8 and securing promotion after a decisive rearranged final match against Winscombe C. Teenager Zoe Lloyd was singled out for praise after an outstanding first full season at senior level. The D team, many of whom were new to league tennis, finished fifth in Division 8 and were commended for their commitment and progress.

Ladies Captain Angela Tinnion thanked all players for their efforts throughout the season and said the club’s growing strength in depth is down to a combination of coaching and community spirit. She highlighted the impact of Head Coach Tim Seymour’s group and individual sessions, along with his popular cardio tennis programme, which has helped newer players improve fitness and technique. She also praised the club’s thriving social scene for encouraging more women to take up tennis and compete.

Detailed match results and individual player statistics can be viewed via the North Somerset Tennis League website, with top performers including Clare Gass (A team), Pippa Lawton (B team), and the C team’s pairing of Zoe Lloyd and Angela Tinnion.

With the summer league now complete, attention turns to the Winter League Mixed Doubles, expected to begin around September. Men’s practice nights continue on Mondays from six o’clock, with ladies’ practice on Tuesdays at the same time, and new players are always welcome.

The club has also been busy hosting county and club tournaments throughout the summer, with more events scheduled in the coming weeks, including junior competitions, the Grade 3 Burnham-On-Sea Open, the Somerset County Championships and the U12 County Cup. A barbecue is planned for the club championships final on 20th September.

Avenue Tennis Club continues to offer a wide range of membership options, giving access to floodlit courts, the clubhouse and bar, coaching discounts, social events and advance court booking. Coaching for juniors and adults is available through Head Coach Tim Seymour, who also runs holiday camps and cardio tennis sessions.

Pickleball sessions are thriving on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons, with equipment provided for newcomers. Junior members can enjoy free Friday night tennis sessions led by qualified LTA coaches, while parents can relax in the clubhouse bar.

The club’s popular Wednesday supper evenings continue to draw strong support, offering a sociable night with a wide selection of food. The clubhouse and bar are also available for private hire.

Avenue Tennis Club says it is proud of its achievements this season and looks forward to welcoming new players, spectators and families to what it describes as “more than just a tennis club.”