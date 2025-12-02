Burnham-On-Sea tennis club raises funds for Children in Need with fun tournament

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has held a successful charity tennis tournament, raising funds for Children in Need.

Organised by the club’s Sporting and Club Ambassador, Barry Ramsden, the fun morning event saw over twenty players take part.

Each played four service games before swapping partners and continuing, with every participant completing around forty games. With fine weather on the day, the tournament proved a great success.

The winners were Pippa Lawton in the ladies’ competition and John Barrington in the men’s – both pictured below.

The club is now looking ahead to its busy festive programme. The popular Christmas dinner will be held on Sunday, December 7th from 12 noon, with bookings available via the club foyer noticeboard or by contacting Pauline Jenkins on 01278 783396. Raffle prizes are also being welcomed.

The Avenue’s Junior Tennis Christmas Party will take place on Friday, December 19th from 6pm–8pm, replacing Vinny’s Minis for that evening. Weather permitting, fun games will be held outdoors, with party food and drinks available for members and guests.

A New Year’s Eve party is also planned to welcome in 2026, with games, food, music and dancing from 7pm until late. The event is open to members, friends and family, but is for adults only.

Alongside these social events, the club continues to run its fortnightly Wednesday Supper Nights, pickleball sessions, and a wide range of coaching opportunities for juniors and adults with Head Coach Tim Seymour.

For more details about the club’s activities, visit www.avenuetennis.com or call 01278 782758. Picture: Ladies’ winner Pippa Lawton and men’s winner John Barrington.