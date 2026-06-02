Burnham-On-Sea Tesco donates £1,800 to eight local good causes from books scheme

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has given a welcome financial boost to eight local community groups thanks to its popular second‑hand book fundraising scheme.

The store in Burnham’s Ben Travers Way raises money throughout the year via its “Community Bookshelf”, where shoppers donate pre‑loved books and make voluntary contributions when picking up new reads. The funds are then distributed to charities and groups in the local area.

A total of £1,800 has just been handed out, benefiting In Charley’s Memory, Animal Farm, the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank, Somewhere House, Burnham Community Centre’s lunch project, Burnham-On-Sea Junior Rugby Club, Burnham and Highbridge Monarchs Gymnastics, and East Huntspill Junior Cricket Club.

The store’s Mirella Holley says the team are delighted to support a wide range of causes, adding that the ongoing support of customers continues to make a real difference to groups working across the community.