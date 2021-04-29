Enthusiastic Tesco staff and generous Burnham-On-Sea shoppers have combined to raise more than £400 for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The funds were collected when the Ben Travers Way Tesco Superstore staff turned the building pink as part of the three-day fundraiser.

Staff dressed from head to toe in pink on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and shoppers were keen to donate to such a good cause.

Martin Rose, the store’s manager, says: “Our Tesco Turns Pink event is always a fantastic way for colleagues and customers to support Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.”

“Unfortunately, most of us know someone who’s been affected by cancer, so colleagues are keen to raise as much money as we can every year to aid research into finding a cure.”

“I would like to say a big thank-you to all our generous customers and colleagues who donated throughout the weekend.”

Tesco has partnered with Cancer Research UK for 20 years, raising funds to support research that fights 200 types of cancer.

Ann Poole, a colleague at the Superstore, added: “We were thrilled that shoppers supported us so generously for our Tesco Turns Pink weekend.”

“By donating whatever shoppers were able to spare, they have made a real difference to people with cancer.”