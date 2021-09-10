Several charities are linking up with Tesco for a campaign to raise funds that will help people in Burnham-On-Sea lead healthier lives.

Tesco’s store in Burnham-On-Sea is supporting the Tesco Health Charity Partnership and will raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, and Diabetes UK between 13th and 26th September.

Tesco customers can make a donation by rounding up the amount they spend in stores to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts. All funds raised will go directly to the three charities, which are part of the ‘Helping you to live healthier’ partnership.

The partnership aims to inspire, empower and support Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

It is hoped that this will help people to make sustainable lifestyle changes that can help lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, says: “Cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes are three of the biggest health challenges of our time, touching the lives of millions of people every year. But without donations, the work of our charity partners to prevent the harm these conditions cause just can’t continue.”

“There is a need to build understanding of how to minimise certain risk factors – for example, by making healthier food choices, because this can make a big difference to your risk of these conditions in the future.”

“With our partner charities, we aim to raise awareness and millions of pounds to help carry on saving and improving lives. From advances in prevention and early diagnosis to breakthroughs in research into cures and treatments, we need the help of people in Burnham-On-Sea to raise vital funds that will help to reduce the risk of these life-threatening conditions, now and in the future.”

The fundraiser comes as the three charities have experienced a significant reduction in income, as fundraising events were cancelled, and retail stores closed during lockdown restrictions. Since restrictions have eased, the charities have faced a slow recovery with still a long way to go before income returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Support from Tesco customers at this critical time will help each charity continue its vital work to save and improve lives.

The partnership will also share trusted, health information and advice to empower Tesco customers to take small steps to help improve their health.

On behalf of the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK, Claire Sadler, Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Engagement at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Tesco to raise funds for life-saving research and the vital support our charities provide to millions of people.”

“Nearly all of us are affected by heart and circulatory diseases, cancer or diabetes in some way. But by working with Tesco, our aim is to empower millions of people to make healthier choices that lower their risk of these conditions and improve their health.”

“We want to say a big thank you to Tesco’s colleagues and customers in Burnham-on-Sea for helping us continue our vital work. With your support, we can keep up the pace of progress in tackling some of the UK’s biggest health challenges.”