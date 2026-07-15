Burnham-On-Sea Tesco starts foodbank collection to help local families facing holiday hunger

Children and families in Burnham-On-Sea who struggle during the school holidays are set to receive extra help this summer thanks to an annual initiative from Tesco aimed at supporting those who miss out on free school meals outside term time.

The move comes as Burnham and Highbridge’s Foodbank continues to see rising demand for food support.

To help families locally, Burnham’s Tesco store will sell pre‑filled food donation bags in its stores from 20th July to 30th August. The bags, costing between £2 and £4, contain long‑life essentials and healthy items that customers can pay for at the checkout.

Donations will go directly to Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank, who will distribute them to charities and food banks supporting families most in need.

Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank’s Maxine Bashford says: “Our volunteers will be supporting this summer collection by pre-packing the donation bags. We are very grateful to Tesco for this opportunity to top up our much reduced stock levels.”

“Currently we are spending in the region of £1,500 a month to top up our stores. Thanks to ongoing support from individuals, organisations & businesses we remain able meet local demand for emergency food and provide a professional money advice service free of charge to our clients. Anyone wishing to know more about this free service can either drop into a Foodbank session or email us at info@highbridgearea.foodbank. org.uk.”