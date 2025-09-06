Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store gives funding to town’s BARB Search & Rescue

Burnham’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB has received a funding boost from Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham Tesco store’s manager Martin Rose and community champion Mirella Holley presented a cheque for £750 to the charity, as pictured here.

Martin said: “We are delighted to hand the charity £750 towards its important work locally from the sale of second hand books in the store towards local good causes. Thanks go to our customers for their support.”

A BARB spokesperson thanked Tesco, adding that the funds are “greatly appreciated” and would help towards providing its life-saving service along the coastline.

Donations of books are welcomed by the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store to help local community groups.