News

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store gives funding to town’s BARB Search & Rescue

Burnham’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB has received a funding boost from Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham Tesco store’s manager Martin Rose and community champion Mirella Holley presented a cheque for £750 to the charity, as pictured here.

Martin said: “We are delighted to hand the charity £750 towards its important work locally from the sale of second hand books in the store towards local good causes. Thanks go to our customers for their support.”

A BARB spokesperson thanked Tesco, adding that the funds are “greatly appreciated” and would help towards providing its life-saving service along the coastline.

Donations of books are welcomed by the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store to help local community groups.

Burnham MP joins neighbouring MP in demanding urgent debate over flood prevention cuts
Brent Knoll RSPCA animal centre to hold family fun day today

