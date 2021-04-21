Tesco staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s superstore will be in the pink this weekend to show support for Cancer Research UK.

Tesco Turns Pink, the supermarket chain’s national annual fundraiser, will take place on 23rd-25th April when staff will help to raise funds for life-saving research.

The Ben Travers Way store will have a bucket collection, while sponsored staff members will wear pink in exchange for a small donation. Checkouts and the front of the stores will also be decorated in pink to mark the occasion.

The funds go towards world-class research to help beat 200 types of the disease – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “Tesco Turns Pink is one of the highlights of the year in our stores. It will be slightly different this year because of coronavirus restrictions in place in our stores, but we know that the support of our customers and colleagues in raising vital funds for this great cause will be undeterred.”

Tesco is also celebrating two decades of partnership with Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life – a series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer.

However, pandemic restrictions mean Cancer Research UK has had to postpone the Race for Life events for the spring and early summer. Instead, people are invited to take part in a Race for Life at Home.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco for their support over the last 20 years. To keep making progress for people affected by cancer, we still need help today. We’re absolutely determined to continue our vital work to save more lives, but we can’t do it alone. Every step we take towards beating cancer relies on our brilliant supporters.

“By joining us and taking part in Race for Life at Home, everyone can make a real difference now in the fight against cancer. There are so many reasons to take part, for yourself, for loved ones going through treatment, for people we’ve lost or just as a reason to get active. Every pound will help get our life-saving work back on track.”

Sign up to Race for Life at Home this April and visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770. Join in and share with #RaceatHome.