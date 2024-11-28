0.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 28, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store starts Christmas Foodbank collection today
News

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store starts Christmas Foodbank collection today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Generous shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea are this week being invited to donate to the town’s Foodbank in the run-up to Christmas.

The annual Tesco Food Collection will be held at the Burnham-On-Sea supermaket  in-store from 28th-30th November, manned by Burnham’s Foodbank volunteers.

All the items donated will go to the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank and therefore benefit local people referred to them for emergency food support.

“We will be packing and have out for collection, small pre-priced bags containing our most needed items for shoppers to take to the tills for those who would like to support us,” says a member of the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank.

