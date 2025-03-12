Burnham-On-Sea theatre group BEES celebrates winning two top drama awards

Members of long-running Burnham-On-Sea theatre group Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) are celebrating after winning two top awards.

The group has been honoured with 13 nominations and two awards at this month’s Somerset Fellowship of Drama David Beach Awards.

This recognition celebrates the group’s creativity and achievements, having been nominated and winning for both their 2024 productions Matilda Jr and Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

James Ballantyne, BEES Chair, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re so proud of our junior and adult cast members who received nominations, and delighted that the hard work of the team behind the scenes has been recognised through the two award wins.”

“We rely on the hard work of our volunteer production team to see our shows come to life, and provide an opportunity for people across the community to get on stage. It’s a fantastic way to end our 30th year, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve next.”

He adds: “This is a huge testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of the entire team involved in BEES. It is an honour to be recognized by such a respected institution, and we are incredibly grateful to the cast and volunteers who have supported us along the way.”

“The team behind BEES extends their heartfelt thanks to the Somerset Fellowship of Drama for their continued support of the arts.”

BEES are currently hard at work in final rehearsals for their next Junior production SIX:TEEN Edition which will be performed at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March. See further details here.