10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 02, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea theatre hosts exhibition of local artist Tazia Fawley's work
News

Burnham-On-Sea theatre hosts exhibition of local artist Tazia Fawley’s work

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre Aroma Café Bar is showcasing the artwork of local artist Tazia Fawley this month.

Tazia last exhibited at The Princess Theatre in 2013, the same year one of her paintings was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate the birth of Prince George, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time. It is believed the piece was hung in the young Prince’s nursery.

Tazia, who has been painting and drawing all her life, also creates pottery including bowls, pots and figures.

She was previously part of Heart and Sold, an organisation promoting the work of artists with Down’s Syndrome.

Her painting of the Bristol Balloon Festival, sent to the royal couple in 2013, attracted international media attention and led to orders from across the UK and overseas.

Since then, she has exhibited in New York, London, Manchester and Salford, as well as locally.

Known for her seascapes and landscapes, Tazia’s work is celebrated for its vibrant use of colour and thoughtful composition.

Her exhibition at Aroma Café Bar runs until January 12th, 2026, and can be viewed during café opening hours (Tuesday–Friday, 9am–3pm).

