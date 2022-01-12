Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is launching a new series of monthly Wednesday matinee screenings of classic films.

The Princess Theatre says it will feaure well-loved classic films on the first Wednesday of every month at 2pm from February.

Tickets, priced £5, are available to buy online and The Princess is also introducing £10 tickets to include the film and lunch, with a meal and drink from Hellend’s Kitchen.

The screenings will feature Breakfast At Tiffany’s on Wednesday February 2nd, Casablanca on Wednesday 2nd March and Some Like It Hot on Wednesday 6th April.

To book seats for Breakfast At Tiffany’s, click here, and to book seats for Casablanca, click here and book seats for Some Like It Hot, click here.

Lunch bookings are only available up to 48 hours prior to the screening. Table bookings will be made for 12pm on the day of the matinee.

The Princess has also announced this season’s National Theatre screenings; from London’s West End Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning play Leopoldstadt, screening on Saturday February 5th at 7pm.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Leopoldstadt was the old, crowded Jewish quarter of Vienna, Austria. But Hermann Merz, a factory owner and baptised Jew now married to Catholic Gretl, has moved up in the world.

The audience will follow his family’s story across half a century, passing through the convulsions of war, revolution, impoverishment, annexation by Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

A company of 40 actors represent each generation of the family in this epic, intimate play. Full Price tickets cost £16, Members £14 Under 16s £11. To book seats, click here.

For more information www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.