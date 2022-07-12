Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is offering ‘pay what you can’ tickets for family cinema events during August.

The screenings of family films at The Princess Theatre will be held on Wednesday mornings in August from the 3rd at 10.30am.

“All the tickets will be on the basis of ‘pay what you can’, allowing families to choose what they pay for their tickets,” says a spokeswoman. “Each attendee needs to have a ticket but you can choose what you pay for it from £2 upwards.”

Family films in the summer season will include:

Encanto Singalong, Wednesday 3rd August, PG

Peter Rabbit 2, Wednesday 10th August, U

Clifford the Big Red Dog, Wednesday 17th August, PG

Paw Patrol: The Movie, Wednesday 24th August, U

Hellend’s Kitchen will also be serving free hot dogs and fruit shoot drinks for children with valid Princess cinema tickets on that day. They will be serving from 9:15-10:15am and then after the film until 12:45pm. One hot dog and fruit shoot will be offered per valid ticket with funding raised through The Friends of The Princess.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or contact the box office in person or via 01278 784464.