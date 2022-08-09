Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre & Arts Centre will be employing a new staff member following a recent Burnham & Highbridge Town Council Human Resources committee decision.

At the latest Town Council meeting, Cllr Sharon Perry, chair of the Human Resources committee, explained that representations for the new position had been received from Beccy Armoury, Business Development Officer.

Owing to the high staff turnover at the Town Council, a budget underspend has been identified to support a new ‘Programme & Marketing Officer’ for the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre.

The purpose of this new position is to develop, programme and promote the events and activities roster. It is to be a full time position for a salary of just under £25,000 per year on an initial eighteen month contract.

When the Town Council set its budget in February 2022 for the financial year ending 31 March 2023, the Princess Theatre had a forecast shortfall of income compared with expenditure of £101,000, to which is added this new cost.

Cllr Perry announced that as the purpose of the role was to increase the capacity of Ms Armoury to raise revenue and seek grant funding, the Princess Management Committee would be tasked with setting clear forward financial projections and monitoring performance against these objectives.

Applications for the new role close on 31st August and further information is available on the website of The Princess.