Burnham-On-Sea theatre to hold tribute show featuring music of Julie Andrews

Final tickets are available at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre for a ‘Practically Perfect’ tribute to the wonderful music of Dame Julie Andrews.

Truly Andrews will perform at the Burnham theatre on Wednesday 13th August at 2:30pm with tickets priced £22.

A spokeswoman says: “Spend an afternoon in the company of one of the greatest stars of stage and screen. Truly Andrews is a ‘Practically Perfect’ tribute to the incredible life and career of Dame Julie Andrews — a celebration filled with songs, stories and the unmistakable charm that made her a household name.”

“From Mary Poppins to My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music to Thoroughly Modern Millie, this heart-warming show takes you on a nostalgic journey through Julie’s most treasured roles. With a charming performance from leading lady, Aimi P, accompanied by live music from her delightful Band of Berts, named in honour of everyone’s favourite Chimney Sweep!”

“You’ll hear classics like “Do-Re-Mi”, “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly”, “Feed the Birds”, “The Lonely Goatherd” and so many other ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ tunes that defined a generation. Expect soaring melodies, moving anecdotes, and a chance to sing along to the songs you’ve known and loved for a lifetime.”

“Whether you grew up whirling through the Alps or dreaming of dancing down Cherry Tree Lane, this is an afternoon of memories and melodies you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets are available online here