Burnham-On-Sea families are being invited to join a fun-filled music and theatre workshop this Wednesday May 18th at the town’s Princess Theatre.

Amy Hardwick from The Bluebirds Theatre Company is organising the free morning of animal themed music and drama from 10am-12 noon.

The session at The Princess Theatre will feature amazing life-sized puppets from The Musicians of Bremen, a new show from The Bluebirds.

“The Musicians of Bremen is our very own folk musical,” says Amy. “It’s an interactive music show for family audiences.” “Based on the Grimm Brothers’s tale of four abandoned animals seeking a new life, the show celebrates the musical potential of everyone.” “The animals; donkey, dog, cat, and rooster, all decide to go to Bremen together to become musicians. After a scary experience with a wicked robber, they abandon their quest and instead resolve to live as musicians together in the forest.” “It’s a joyful tale with some great dramatic characters brought to life with life-sized puppets!” To reserve your place, sign up here. This closes the day before but people can also sign up on the day. Children and their adults will be welcome.