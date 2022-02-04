Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to become home to a unique Javanese percussion orchestra for a week’s visit.

Gamelan is an orchestra of authentic Javanese instruments and an integral part of Indonesian culture.

The Princess Theatre will throughout the week be holding free workshops for schools as well as a free community workshop open to the public.

A fun two-hour workshop on Thursday 10th February between 4:30-6:30pm will be aimed at those who enjoy music and would like to play and learn about this special orchestra – no experience is required and the session is open to 8 year-olds upwards.

Beccy Armory from The Princess Theatre says: “Actiontrack are a great company to be working with they have been delivering Gamelan workshops across the county for over 10 years. This is their first residency in the area.”

“Children across the county have been attending free Gamelan workshops in Somerset and we are so proud they have chosen The Princess as their base for the week.”

“We cannot wait to hear the wonderful sounds that the children and community will create.”

The workshops are delivered by Actiontrack artists as part of a project called ‘Spreading the Work’ and supported by Sound Foundation Somerset.

Actiontrack’s community Gamelan workshop will be at The Princess on Thursday 10th February from 4:30-6:30pm. Tickets are free but you must book a place by clicking here.

For more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.